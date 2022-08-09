Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms

A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022.

Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual buyer, but in fact was not.

The DOJ says making a statement like that during a firearm purchase is what’s commonly known as a “straw purchase.”

Zastrow was arrested Friday by the Marshfield Police Department.

She was arraigned Monday and is in federal custody.

Her trial is set for December. If convicted, Zastrow faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.

The charge against her is the result of an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance the Marshfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.