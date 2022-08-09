Zach Vruwink to leave position as Rhinelander City Administrator

Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink is leaving his position with the city.

The Rhinelander City Council passed a motion to begin searching for his replacement after a closed session at Monday’s meeting.

Vruwink will continue to serve as city administrator through mid-October, as the hiring process gets underway.

He plans to assist with the hiring process, complete the 2023 budget and finish time sensitive tasks before he leaves the position.

“I thoroughly love the work and love the community,” he says. “The community is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth and so much of that is hard to leave.”

Vruwink accepted a position with the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, and will be staying in Rhinelander.

Vruwink is the city’s sixth administrator since 2015.

But unlike in the past, Rhinelander Mayor Kris Hanus says the city is in a much better position.

“The last couple city administrators we had to hire, we were in a position where they were removed or they got fired,” he says. “We are now in position where the city administrator is leaving on his own accord for a good position, so the city is a lot more attractive to potential replacements.”

Hanus, Vruwink and the city’s human resources department will recruit candidates for the open position. The Rhinelander City Council will then vote on the final candidates.

Hanus and Vruwink hope to find a new administrator before the end of the year.

