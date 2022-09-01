Timber Drive construction on schedule, prepared for Rhinelander school traffic

It’s the first day of the new school year for most students across the Northwoods.

The City of Rhinelander is making sure parents are aware of road construction around some of the schools that could impact dropping off and picking up students.

The construction on Timber Drive is an extensive project tackling multiple issues at once says Rhinelander Public Works Director Randall Myrum.

“We have some sewers that were failing, sanitary and storm. That’s what the primary reason is, but when we are going to be excavating a road that’s also, economically, the primetime to redo the surface, which was also in disrepair,” said Myrum.

Right now, construction crews are tearing out the old pavement and then focusing on curb and gutter work.

If the project stays on track like it has so far, repaving should start around the end of September with most of the disruptive work wrapping up in the first week of October.

The work is being done between Stevens Street and Coolidge Avenue.

This will mean cars and busses headed to Rhinelander High School or James Williams Middle School shouldn’t see too much disruption.

Drivers coming from the west will need to take Larch Street and Coolidge Avenue to get around construction.

It will change things a bit more for those getting to or from Central Elementary School.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

“The one big change is busses will now be dropping off and picking up children along Pelham Street, in between Harvey Street and East Timber Drive. The busses will be coming north on Pelham crossing over east timber and then winding up alongside the school at Pehlam,” said Myrum. “For the parents who are picking up and dropping off nothing has changed there. It’s still within the parking lot off of Harvey Street.”

The Rhinelander Police Department wants to remind drivers that the “local traffic only” signs up along the road apply only to the people who live in the construction area or are visiting a business in the zone.

Myrum says the sidewalk on the north side of Timber is still open.