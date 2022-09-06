Wakefield sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison for role in Hannah Miller’s murder

The man who helped Christopher Anderson plan the murder Hannah Miller will spend five and a half years in prison.

Seth Wakefield pleaded no contest in Oneida County Court Tuesday.

His original charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide as party to a crime had been reduce to 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide as party to a crime which has a much lighter maximum prison sentence.

Wakefield and his attorney’s made the deal with Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek on the lesser charge ahead Anderson’s trial in exchange for Wakefield testifying against him.

The trial never happened as Anderson pleaded guilty to murdering Hannah Miller, a woman he had been in a relationship with previously. They had a child together.

In August, Judge Michael Bloom sentenced Anderson to life in prison without parole, the maximum sentence for the charge.

In his sentencing of Wakefield, Bloom acknowledge that Wakefield was not Anderson and agreed with the lesser charge against him.

Wakefield was not present when Anderson killed Miller, nor did he provide a ride or weapon. He did know and help Anderson plan Miller’s murder at least several weeks before it happened.

While Judge Bloom doesn’t believe Wakefield is a threat to society, he believes Wakefield has Miller’s “blood on his hands.”

The plea deal reached between the defense and District Attorney’s office called for an 8 year sentence with 18 months in prison and the rest on extended supervision. Credit would be given for time already served.

Bloom sentenced Wakefield to 12 years with five and half years in prison and six and half years extended supervision. Wakefield will get credit for the 400-plus days he’s already been in jail.

