Police ask for help finding missing Lac du Flambeau man

Harvey La Belle was last seen Sunday evening.

The 84-year-old Lac du Flambeau man has dementia and lives by himself.

Family went to check on him Monday morning around 11:00 and couldn’t find him.

Police say Harvey loves to walk around the town of Lac du Flambeau.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441 or call 911 if you see him.

Harvey is described as 5’10” with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen in a black and dark green flannel shirt and blue jeans.

