© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Police ask for help finding missing Lac du Flambeau man

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
Harvey La Belle (2).jpg
Vilas County Sheriff's Office
Harvey La Belle was last seen Sunday evening. The 84-year-old Lac du Flambeau man had dementia and lives by himself. This the only photo police have of him at time of publication.

Harvey La Belle was last seen Sunday evening.

The 84-year-old Lac du Flambeau man has dementia and lives by himself.

Family went to check on him Monday morning around 11:00 and couldn’t find him.

Police say Harvey loves to walk around the town of Lac du Flambeau.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441 or call 911 if you see him.

Harvey is described as 5’10” with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen in a black and dark green flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsLac du Flambeaumissing person
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen