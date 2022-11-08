Three Lakes and Rhinelander school districts pass referendums; Merrill fails again

School Districts in the Northwoods had varying success with their referendums this election.

The School District of Three Lakes handily won its operational referendum with 65% of voters approving it.

It’s a $4.25 million per year for the next five years referendum.

The School District of Rhinelander also passed its referendum with 59% of the votes.

That is a $4 million per year referendum that will last through the 2026-2027 school year.

Merrill Area Public Schools lost its referendum with 52% of voters turning it down.

This was the second time Merrill tried to pass its referendum.

It’s not the only district in recent years to struggle to pass an operational referendum.

It took Elcho and Tomahawk going to the ballot three times before their referendums were approved by voters.

