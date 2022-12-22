Marching band students sent off in style to the Rose Parade

Students worked together to load their band uniforms into the back of the bus on a frigid Wednesday morning.

They were the last of the items that needed to be loaded up before the students headed out of town.

Chloe Znek is one of about 30 Northland Pines students making the trip.

For months, Znek, alongside 430 students from eight different schools in North Central Wisconsin, has been practicing as the Northwoods Marching Band.

Some of that practice hasn’t also been the most fun.

“It hasn’t been that bad. Other than the really cold days we’ve been outside, it’s been really good actually,” said Znek.

On January 2nd, they’ll be the first band from northern Wisconsin to march in the Rose Parade.

The week leading up to the parade will be filled with rehearsals, events tied to the parade, and some site seeing.

“I’m really excited. A little nervous because it’s my first trip, but I think it’s going to be alright. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good time,” said Znek.

The community of Eagle River gave them a proper send-off with an escort of police cars and fire engines leading them out of town while fellow students and community members cheered and waved goodbye from the sidewalk.

These students will be joining ones from Lakeland Union, Merrill, D.C. Everest, Wausau East, Three Lakes, Antigo, and Mosinee to represent the Northwoods in Pasadena.

The Rose Parade is Monday, January 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

It will air on ABC and NBC and be streamed online on Peacock.