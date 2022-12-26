Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident

A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A.

Local deputies, fire, and EMS responded.

A woman was found dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says its preliminary investigation found the woman was driving eastbound on U and didn’t stop at the stop sign.

The car crossed to the east side of the road, into a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

A family dog died in the crash.

Police are still investigating.