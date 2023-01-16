© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Highway 8 closed at Highway 51 with reports of cars in ditches

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published January 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST
detour-44163_1280.png
Pixabay.com Clker-Free-Vector-Images
/

Update: Highway 8 will remain closed at Highway 51 until the Highway department can salt and scrape the road where a semi went into a ditch.

——

Lincoln County has closed Highway 8 at Highway 51 in response to icy road conditions and reports of cars in ditches.

Traffic will detour on Highway 51 North and South, and on North Rifle Road to County K, on the east side Highway 8.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports multiple cars off the road throughout the county as roads become increasingly icy.

You can stay up to date with road conditions in the region at 511wi.gov.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
