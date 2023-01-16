Highway 8 closed at Highway 51 with reports of cars in ditches

Update: Highway 8 will remain closed at Highway 51 until the Highway department can salt and scrape the road where a semi went into a ditch.

——

Lincoln County has closed Highway 8 at Highway 51 in response to icy road conditions and reports of cars in ditches.

Traffic will detour on Highway 51 North and South, and on North Rifle Road to County K, on the east side Highway 8.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports multiple cars off the road throughout the county as roads become increasingly icy.

You can stay up to date with road conditions in the region at 511wi.gov.

