© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

One person hospitalized after fire in Minocqua apartment building

WXPR | By WAOW Television Natalie Sopyla
Published January 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST
Minocqua apartment fire
WAOW
/

One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Minocqua apartment complex.

Authorities say most residents in the upstairs apartments of the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street were evacuated.

But police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns.

Minocqua fire officials say the fire was mostly contained to the attic area and did not get into any apartments, but that there is water damage due to firefighting efforts.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsFireMinocqua
WAOW Television Natalie Sopyla
See stories by WAOW Television Natalie Sopyla