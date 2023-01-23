One person hospitalized after fire in Minocqua apartment building

One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Minocqua apartment complex.

Authorities say most residents in the upstairs apartments of the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street were evacuated.

But police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns.

Minocqua fire officials say the fire was mostly contained to the attic area and did not get into any apartments, but that there is water damage due to firefighting efforts.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.