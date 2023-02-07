Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision

Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County.

Now their names have been released.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed.

Their snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Vilas County Town of Cloverland around noon on February 2nd.

Nine people have died in snowmobile crashes in Wisconsin so far this year, with five of those deaths in Vilas County.

Two have been in Oneida County.