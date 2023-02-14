Snowmobile crash kills girl, age eight, in Price County

An eight year old girl died in Price County when a snowmobile she was a passenger on crashed over the weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR says the girl was sitting in front of a 39 year old man on the snowmobile when the accident happened Saturday afternoon.

The snowmobile apparently accelerated and struck a tree.

The death was the 10th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails since the beginning of the year.

A Facebook Post put up by the Prentice School District indicated the girl was a second grader in the nearby Chequamegon School district.

The post asked people to wear pink and purple Tuesday in honor the girl and to support her family.