Snowmobile crash kills girl, age eight, in Price County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST
snowmobiling-1953516_1920.jpg
PIXABAY.COM
/

An eight year old girl died in Price County when a snowmobile she was a passenger on crashed over the weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR says the girl was sitting in front of a 39 year old man on the snowmobile when the accident happened Saturday afternoon.

The snowmobile apparently accelerated and struck a tree.

The death was the 10th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails since the beginning of the year.

A Facebook Post put up by the Prentice School District indicated the girl was a second grader in the nearby Chequamegon School district.

The post asked people to wear pink and purple Tuesday in honor the girl and to support her family.

John Burton
