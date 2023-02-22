Two dead and two injured in Three Lakes car crash Tuesday

Two people are dead and two others were injured in a car crash in Three Lakes Tuesday.

The Three Lakes Police Department says two cars crashed on Highway A near Sampson Road just before noon.

Police say the early investigation shows one car was traveling west on A and lost control.

It crossed into the other lane and hit a car coming from the other direction.

Two people from Three Lakes died in the crash.

The two people in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Names have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.