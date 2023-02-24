Names released in deadly Three Lakes car crash

The Three Lakes Police department has released the names of the people involved in the deadly car crash earlier this week.

As WXPR previously reported, two people died and two people were injured in a two-car crash on County Highway A near Sampson Road on Tuesday.

Police say Donna and Wilson Ferguson of Three Lakes were driving west on A when the car lost control and crossed into the other lane hitting another car.

They both died in the crash.

The eastbound vehicle operated by Donna Keating, 65, of Three Lakes was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries. The passenger, Kevin G. Kuta of Three Lakes, was transported by Life Link III for medical treatment.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

It is still under investigation.