Marshfield Clinic Health System announces layoffs

Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today (Wednesday) that it’s laying off 346 employees.

The health care system employs more than 12,000 people in Wisconsin.

In a statement announcing what it calls a reduction in staff, the organization said the decision was made in part because of skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses, and reduction in reimbursements.

“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System, in a statment. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”

In addition to the layoffs, Marshfield Clinic is eliminating more than 500 positions that have been unfilled.

It says it will be working with affected staff to try and find new employment opportunities.

Marshfield Clinic operates more than 60 locations in Wisconsin and U.P. including 11 hospitals and the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Marshfield Clinic says the changes will not affect plans for the Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health to combine, nor were the changes made because of it.

