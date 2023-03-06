© 2023 WXPR
Hurley Police ask for help identifying SUV in hit and run

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST
police_lights.jpg
PIXABAY.COM

The Hurley Police Department is asking for help in a hit and run.

Police say a person walking was hit by a car around 2:30 Saturday morning.

The victim was injured.

It happened on Highway 51 near Maple Street.

Police are asking for help finding the car involved.

It would have been traveling north on 51 at that time.

It is a gray or silver SUV and may have front-end damage from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hurley Police Department.

