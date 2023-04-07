Fire destroys a home in Vilas County

A house on the 2800 block of Song Hill Lane in the town of Phelps is considered a total loss after a fire, according to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews were called in around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, authorities said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home with flames inside.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire may have started in the basement near the furnace, though the incident is still under investigation.