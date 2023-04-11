Missing Gogebic County man found dead

A Gogebic County man reported missing at the end of March was found dead Monday.

Rudy Patrick Massi, 37, of Wakefield was last seen in Ironwood on March 19th.

He was reported missing to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office on March 31st.

Monday night the Sheriff's Office got a tip about where Massi might be.

Police say the snow melt allowed them to find old tracks in the woods left by Massi which led them to his body.

At the time he went missing, the Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t expect anything suspicious.

The incident is under investigation.