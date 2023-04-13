Rapid snowmelt leads to road closures in Gogebic and Price counties

The Gogebic County Road Commission is warning drivers of several roads that are currently impassable.

The rapid snowmelt has led to failed culverts and road washouts.

The road commission posted on Facebook says the repairs will be made as soon as the road allows for heavy equipment to be moved in.

Impassable roads as of 3:00 p.m. April 13, 2023:

ERWIN TOWNSHIP:

South Black River Road (1/2 Mile west of South Johnson Rd):

Riverside Road (At Pioneer Road)

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP:

Norlund Road (Between Big Springs Rd and Airport Rd)

East Sunset Road (East of Lookout Lane)

West Piilola Road (Between Junet Rd and Vanderhagen Rd)

Airport Road (West of Norlund Road)

Black River River (just North of the gravel pit): is down to 1 lane at this time.

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP:

Wiitanen Road: Impassable at the Jackson Creek Bridge

Olson Road: Impassable just south of City of Wakefield

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP:

Dunham Road

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP:

South C.R. 527 at Grosbeck Creek

North C.R. 527 4.9 miles south of US2

North C.R. 527 1.8 north of C.R. 206

There are also some closures in Price County.

County Highway M in the Town of Ogema is closed about two miles east of County Highway I.

County Highway C in the Town of Prentice is closed from Morner Road to Goetzke Road.

Those roads are closed until further notice due to high water.

Iron County had to close parts of U.S. 2 yesterday.

It’s since reopened, but the Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to be careful in case the water rises again.