Two found dead in Oneida County Town of Enterprise

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports two people have been found dead in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise.

The bodies were found yesterday (Monday), with a press release being sent out around 8:00 last night.

The deaths are being jointly investigated by Sheriffs and District Attorney’s Offices from both Oneida and Lincoln Counties, as well as the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous Fire Departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they have limited information at this time, so that’s all that will be released for now.