Highway 17 construction underway, project expected to last until November

Construction crews are moving barrels on Highway 17 this week in Rhinelander this week.

It’s the start of a $7.9 million dollar project by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers will start seeing lane closures and temporary signals on Highway 17 this week.

The Wisconsin DOT will be tearing up and replacing all the pavement on Highway 17 between Highway 8 and Stevens Street.

“The overall goal is to replace the deteriorating pavement that’s out there, and curb and gutter, and improve the pavement structure so the road will last longer and accommodate the traffic that is out there,” said Nick Vos, DOT project manager.

The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will also be removed and replaced with a right-turn lane.

The sidewalk on the west side of the highway will be widened from 5 to 10 feet.

“Just be cautious of the workers out there. Drive slow and pay attention. Traffic will be moved around and switched and not the normal driving pattern that you see out there. Just take your time and be careful,” said Vos.

Vos says there will be times intersections will be closed.

Updates on the project can be found on the DOT’s website.

Construction will stop during some of the busiest traffic times of the year like the Hodag Country Fest and 4th of July weekend.

The project is expected to wrap up by November.

As a reminder, the intersection of Oneida Avenue and Lincoln Street in Rhinelander is expected to close Monday after being delayed a week.

It will be closed through June 12th.

