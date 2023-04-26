Firefighters rescue woman and dog from icy waters near Rhinelander

A woman trying to rescue a dog from icy waters near Rhinelander needed to be rescued herself.

Both are expected to be okay.

The Pine Lake Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was called out just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a dog through the ice off Mohawk Shores.

The first Fire Department Officer on the scene escalated the call as a female was also in the water trying to rescue the dog.

Firefighters put on cold water rescue suits, and two teams went out on the ice.

They got to the woman and used a canoe she had brought out on the ice to get her back to land, where Rhinelander Fire paramedics were waiting.

The dog was then pulled out.

The Newbold Fire Department helped with their air boat to pick up the firefighters and the dog and get them back to land.

The woman was taken to Aspirus Hospital and the dog to Northern Paws for evaluation.

Good outcomes are expected.