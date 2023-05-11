Lincoln County crash kills two people

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation found a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle going the other direction.

It happened near the intersection of County Road CCC.

Both drivers died in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. Identities of the victims have not been released at this time.