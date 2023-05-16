Accident at a Portage County paper mill kills a worker

A 40-year-old employee died at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting Sunday.

According to a news release from Portage County Sheriff's Office, Portage County dispatch was called at 12:47 p.m. Sunday to a report of an employee stuck in a paper machine at the paper mill. Mativ Inc. Paper Mill is located in the 3200 block of Whiting Road in Whiting.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with EMS personnel arrived on scene and performed lifesaving measures. It was determined a short time later the 40-year-old man died as a result of his injuries, the release stated.

In a statement via email, Jason Free, Mativ Executive Director Vice President of Operations, said:

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility," Free said. "We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss.”

The news release also said:

The name of the man who died is not being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR, Portage County Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, Portage County Chaplain Services, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The ongoing investigation is being completed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.