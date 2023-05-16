Man killed in Marathon County farm accident

A 44-year-old Mosinee man is dead after a farming accident in the town of Bergen on Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, At 3:13 p.m. police were dispatched to a farm in the 139000 block on Moon Road in the township of Bergen for a medical emergency. The man's father called and said his son was in the silo attached to the barn and the silo motor had fallen and pinned him.

Scott Tryba, 44, was found dead by his brother. According to a police report, the man's brother came in from tilling the fields and noticed the cows hadn't been milked yet. He said his brother "hadn't missed a day of milking cows in 44 years."

In Tryba's obituary it says: "Scott was a proud farmer who loved his Brown Swiss and all that farming entailed. He loved the outdoors, hunting, John Deere, the smell of fresh country air, and taking great care of the land entrusted to him and the animals that dwelled it. He was our north, south, east and west. Our working week and Sunday rest. Scott was the friend we all needed and will be forever missed."

The report also said:

He knew he was up in the silo shoveling sileage at 12:30 p.m. He went up to look for his brother and noticed the silage motor had fallen on his back.

When police arrived, the man was pronounced dead. It appeared the wire snapped, and the motor fell approximately 50 feet and pinned Tyrba.

After investigating, the death has been deemed non-suspicious, according to the report.