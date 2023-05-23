Twenty people displaced by apartment fire in Eagle River
An apartment fire in Eagle River displaced 20 people.
It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on Pine Street.
The Eagle River Fire Department says a call came in for a structure fire.
Several fire departments responded.
Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire.
Multiple organizations are working to support all the people displaced.
Police say the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.