Man found dead after canoe overturns in a Vilas County lake

Searchers found the body of a man in a Vilas County Lake after a canoe tipped over.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from Black Oak Lake in Land O’ Lakes.

The caller said a boater had seen a tipped over canoe.

A witness had seen a man with no life jacket sinking below the canoe.

A search was started Monday, and continued into Tuesday until the man’s body was located at 11:45 a.m.

Many agencies helped with the search effort.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to wear appropriate life jackets while out on the water.