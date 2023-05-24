© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Man found dead after canoe overturns in a Vilas County lake

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT

Searchers found the body of a man in a Vilas County Lake after a canoe tipped over.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from Black Oak Lake in Land O’ Lakes.

The caller said a boater had seen a tipped over canoe.

A witness had seen a man with no life jacket sinking below the canoe.

A search was started Monday, and continued into Tuesday until the man’s body was located at 11:45 a.m.

Many agencies helped with the search effort.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to wear appropriate life jackets while out on the water.

Tags
Local News Vilas County SheriffdrowningWXPR NewsLand O' Lakes
John Burton
See stories by John Burton