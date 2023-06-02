Ontonagon man dies in rollover accident in Oneida County

An Ontonagon man died in a rollover car accident in Oneida County Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:20 on Highway 45 north of County Higway C in the Town of Piehl.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver was thrown from the car and found unresponsive but breathing.

Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

The man’s name is being withheld while the family is notified.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report. The Stella First Responders, Three Lakes Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Three Lakes Police Department, Life Link Medical Flight Services, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

