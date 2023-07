A crash in the Town of Saint Germain left the driver dead.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call of a vehicle crashed into the trees Sunday at 12:50 a.m.

The vehicle missed a corner on Highway 155 near South Lost Lake Drive.

A 33-year-old woman from Sayner was found dead.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

Her name is not yet being released.

Several agencies assisted the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.