© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Teenager dies after industrial accident in Florence County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
Florence County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook

A teenager has died after an industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in for an unresponsive 16-year-old male shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning of last week.

Deputies and paramedics responded.

The teen was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The teenager died of his injuries July First.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

Tags
Local News florence countyWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton