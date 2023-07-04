Teenager dies after industrial accident in Florence County

A teenager has died after an industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in for an unresponsive 16-year-old male shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning of last week.

Deputies and paramedics responded.

The teen was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The teenager died of his injuries July First.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.