Local News

UTV accident kills one in Iron County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT
Iron County Sheriff Facebook
/

One person died and another got hurt in an UTV crash in the Town of Mercer.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening on Popco Circle West.

The call said the UTV had flipped over and two people were unresponsive.

It appeared the UTV operator lost control on a curve and the UTV rolled, coming to rest on the side of the road.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately by those on the scene.

EMS responders continued treatment and two medical helicopters were called in.

Resuscitation efforts for the operator were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant was flown to a medical facility.

John Burton
