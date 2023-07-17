© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Lac du Flambeau man dead in Lincoln County Crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT
A crash in Lincoln County killed a Lac du Flambeau man over the weekend.

Dead in the accident is 39-year-old Randall Beyer.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got called out at 6:48 Saturday night to County Road A and Villa Road in the township of King, with a report of a single vehicle rollover.

When emergency workers arrived, Beyer was found dead from crash related injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

John Burton
