Plane flips at Eagle River Union Airport

A single engine plane crashed at the Eagle River Union Airport.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and one passenger were taken to the hospital to be checked for suspected injuries.

The crash happened just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

A photo of the crash showed the plane flipped over on its roof.

Many emergency agencies responded, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified of a fuel spill.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will be continuing the investigation.