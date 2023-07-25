Missing Lincoln County man found dead in Lake Nokomis

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 83-year-old man was found dead in the lake near his home.

Family members of Leroy Rupnow requested a welfare check for him Monday night. They told the Sheriff’s Office they’d been unable to reach him for 24 hours.

Deputies went to his home but weren’t able to contact Rupnow. They along with a K9 unit searched the woods and shoreline of Lake Nokomis near his home.

The K9 indicated Rupnow may have walked toward the lake, but deputies couldn’t find him that night.

A Silver Alert went out for Rupnow early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the alert, deputies went and searched the property again in the daylight.

They noticed something in the water about 30 yards offshore but couldn’t make out what it was.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office drone was deployed. They confirmed it was Rupnow’s body in the water.

First responders got him out of the water. The Lincoln County Coroner confirmed his death.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says there isn’t anything suspicious about the death, but it remains under investigation.