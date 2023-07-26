© 2023 WXPR
Apparent drowning takes the life of a woman in Wausau

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published July 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT
WAOW Television
Wausau police have confirmed that one person has died in what they're calling an accidental drowning in the Wisconsin River.

Calls for help came around 5:00pm Tuesday to the Wausau dam near Whitewater park.

Crews arrived and found two people in the water near the dam.

One woman, so far only identified as being middle-aged, was declared dead at the scene.

A second unidentified person was recovered from the rocks near the dam, where police say they were treated and left the scene under their own power.

Police have not yet said how the pair ended up near the dam, but say the woman was likely swimming and drowned.

