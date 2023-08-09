© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Woman dead after Lincoln County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

A crash in Lincoln County killed a Minnesota woman.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting the one vehicle accident on County Road C in the Township of Schley, about a half mile east of county road X.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from St. Paul, Minnesota, was reported to be unresponsive.

Emergency personnel began lifesaving efforts, which continued as the woman was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name is being withheld until family members can be told.

John Burton
