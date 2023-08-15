Rib Mountain man killed in ATV crash

A 48-year-old Rib Lake man died after losing control of his ATV on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from Taylor County Sheriff's Office, at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call reporting an ATV crash with injuries on Lake Shore Drive in Rib Lake.

The caller reported a group of people were driving UTVs found an injured man lying in the road.

The man was identified as James Wacholtz Jr. of Rib Lake who sustained severe injuries after being thrown from an ATV.

He was airlifted to Aspirus in Wausau where officials said he died from his injuries.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows the crash happened when Wacholtz Jr. was turning right onto a roadway.

The ATV went out of control and overturned.

Speed is considered a contributing factor.