Motorcycle crash in Oneida County kills a Land O Lakes man

A Land O Lakes man died when his motorcycle crashed in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 36 year old Nathan Holoubek died in the wreck Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m.

A report came into the Sheriff’s Office of a motorcycle accident on Highway 47 near the intersection of Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.

The report said the motorcyclist was headed south at high speed, and passing in a no passing zone.

The motorcycle didn’t make a curve.

Holoubek was thrown from the machine and was said to be unresponsive.

Witnesses began lifesaving measures before first responders got there.

However, Holoubek was pronounced dead at the scene.