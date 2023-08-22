© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Motorcycle crash in Oneida County kills a Land O Lakes man

WXPR
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
Oneida County Sheriff's Department Facebook

A Land O Lakes man died when his motorcycle crashed in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 36 year old Nathan Holoubek died in the wreck Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m.

A report came into the Sheriff’s Office of a motorcycle accident on Highway 47 near the intersection of Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.

The report said the motorcyclist was headed south at high speed, and passing in a no passing zone.

The motorcycle didn’t make a curve.

Holoubek was thrown from the machine and was said to be unresponsive.

Witnesses began lifesaving measures before first responders got there.

However, Holoubek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags
Local News Oneida County SheriffMotorcycle crashWXPR NewsLand O' Lakes