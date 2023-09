Merrill residents were asked to evacuate an area after a gas leak.

The Merrill Fire Department put up word of the leak yesterday afternoon on their Facebook page.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of 10th & Elm Streets for what the department described as a significant gas leak.

They were evacuating a one block radius around the leak.

Word was later posted that the leak had been fixed, and Merrill residents who lived in that area could return home.