© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Highway 51 down to single lane in each direction south of downtown Minocqua

WXPR
Published September 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT
Pixabay

Highway 51 over Lake Minocqua will be down to one lane in each direction starting Monday, September 11.

The reduced lanes will be from Country Club Road to East Park Avenue.

Construction crews will be making repairs to the bridge in that section.

They’ll be working on concrete patching of the deck, sidewalks, joints, and railings.

The project is expected to wrap up on October 5th.

The closures will occur from Mondays at 6 am until Thursday at 5 pm. The road will be fully open to weekend traffic.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsMinocquaconstructionDepartment of Transportation