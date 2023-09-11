Highway 51 down to single lane in each direction south of downtown Minocqua

Highway 51 over Lake Minocqua will be down to one lane in each direction starting Monday, September 11.

The reduced lanes will be from Country Club Road to East Park Avenue.

Construction crews will be making repairs to the bridge in that section.

They’ll be working on concrete patching of the deck, sidewalks, joints, and railings.

The project is expected to wrap up on October 5th.

The closures will occur from Mondays at 6 am until Thursday at 5 pm. The road will be fully open to weekend traffic.

