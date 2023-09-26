Fire destroys grandstand and barn at Gogebic County Fairgrounds

Multiple structures at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

The Ironwood Public Safety Officers received a report of a fire at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds just before 10:00 a.m.

The first units arrived within four minutes of the call. They said the grandstand and adjacent horse barn were on fire.

The initial teams focused on protecting the surrounding buildings and extinguishing the fire.

Mutual aid was called.

Hurley, Ironwood Township, and Bessmer Township fire departments responded.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Ironwood Public Safety says people in the area may still see smoke coming from the fairgrounds.

In addition to the grandstand and barn, two other nearby structures were burned.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire's cause is under investigation by Ironwood Public Safety and the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department.