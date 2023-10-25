YMCA of the Northwoods celebrates expansion project made possible with community support

The YMCA of the Northwoods recently finished construction of its multi-million-dollar expansion.

The Rhinelander facility held a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate.

Planning for an addition to the YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander started back in 2019.

Back then it included a new youth development classroom, an 8,000 square foot gymnasium addition, and a summer day camp pavilion.

That would cost about $2 million.

Dr. Judy Pagano was the capital campaign chairman who helped the YMCA reach that goal over the last several years.

“It's unbelievable. I've delivered a lot of babies in my life and it's similar. I mean, it's like accomplishment and pride. The gratitude is just amazing, just amazing,” said Dr. Judy.

Local resident Gale Wilcox made a $1 million additional donation last year right before the Y was set to break ground which allowed the YMCA to accomplish even more.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The YMCA is now 14,000 square feet bigger.

In addition to its original goals, the YMCA now has designated indoor pickleball courts, a permanent home for the local gymnastics program that includes a foam pit, and a large aerobics center.

Steve Agnoli is the Chief Volunteer Officer for the YMCA of the Northwoods who has been involved with the organization since it opened in Rhinelander 20 years ago.

“It's amazing. When you start off and you start drawing up some plans and trying to envision where that's going to take you, and then seeing it today, it's just amazing,” he said. “The community is growing, and the Y is growing along with it.”

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting gave communities member a first glance at the new gymnasium, but mostly it was to thank all the people who made it happen.

More than 200 people gave money to support the capital campaign.

“I just am so thankful for this community. Because as I said in my little talk, there were three capital campaigns going on at the same time, one for the Community Foundation, one for the [Hodag] Dome, and one for this project here at the Y. They're all successful,” said Dr. Judy. “That is only because of the support of the people in this community. They came in through for us and now we're going to come through for them.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Dozens of community members came out for the YMCA of the Northwood's ribbon cutting ceremony for the new addition.

There is still more work to be done.

A 3,000-square-foot Teen Lounge and 1,400-square-foot Community Lounge are nearing completion.

