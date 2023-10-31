Man sent to hospital after being hit along Highway 8 in Lincoln County
A Tomahawk man suffered serious injuries when he was apparently hit by a vehicle northwest of Tomahawk over the weekend.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a report came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. Saturday of a man hitchhiking in the area of Highway 8 and Meyer road.
The first report said the man was walking eastbound in all black clothing and was on the fog line of the road.
As a deputy arrived on the scene at Highway 8 and Honey Road, they found a 24-year-old Tomahawk man lying on the road with serious injuries caused by an apparent vehicle strike.
He was taken to Wausau Aspirus Hospital by ambulance.
Investigators say it was not a hit and run.
The driver is identified as a 51-year-old Tomahawk man.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene to do an accident reconstruction.