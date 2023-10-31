© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man sent to hospital after being hit along Highway 8 in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
Lincoln County Sheriff logo
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

A Tomahawk man suffered serious injuries when he was apparently hit by a vehicle northwest of Tomahawk over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a report came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. Saturday of a man hitchhiking in the area of Highway 8 and Meyer road.

The first report said the man was walking eastbound in all black clothing and was on the fog line of the road.

As a deputy arrived on the scene at Highway 8 and Honey Road, they found a 24-year-old Tomahawk man lying on the road with serious injuries caused by an apparent vehicle strike.

He was taken to Wausau Aspirus Hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say it was not a hit and run.

The driver is identified as a 51-year-old Tomahawk man.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene to do an accident reconstruction.
Tags
Local News accidentLincoln County SheriffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton