Search for missing New York man expands to more Northwoods counties

MERCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- What started as a search in Iron County has bloomed to envelop a half-dozen counties and hundreds of square miles.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Namrud Tessema, AKA 'Rudy' of New York.

Namrud was last seen in Mercer around Maple Ridge Road on October 22nd.

Family says he was barefoot, and was in the area on what they call a 'spiritual journey' as he recently showed interest in Native American culture and traditions.

He's described as a black man in his 40's with short black hair and a bushy gray beard, 5'10" tall and around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police right away.

There is a dedicated Facebook page people can follow to get updates on the search.