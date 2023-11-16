One person killed in Vilas County crash

A driver died after hitting a tree near Eagle River.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got the call reporting the crash at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday night on Sundstein Road in the Town of Lincoln.

Deputies found a 2004 GMC Yukon had struck a tree.

Initial investigation showed the driver, a 34-year-old man from Eagle River, was headed south on Sundstein Road when he lost control and hit the tree.

He was declared dead at the scene because of his injuries.

The driver’s name will not be released until family members can be notified.

Eagle River Fire Department, Eagle River Aspirus Ambulance, the Town of Lincoln, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and Vilas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

