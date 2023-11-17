Missing Lac du Flambeau man found dead

A Lac du Flambeau man who had been reported missing has been found dead.

The Lac du Flambeau Police Department says the body of John Waube was discovered in a densely wooded area around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (Thursday).

Waube’s body was located by a search and rescue dog from the Newbold Fire Department Search and Rescue team.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Roads Department provided help removing the body from the dense forest.

The 62-year-old Waube had last been seen on November 3rd.

He was reported missing November 10th.

A search at that time in difficult weather conditions did not locate him.

Many agencies helped with the search for Waube.