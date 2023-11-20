Driver killed after turning in front of a semi in Oneida County

A driver died after making a left turn in front of a semi in western Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got word of the crash at 10:44 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of County Highway K and Highway 51.

It appeared a Cadillac X5 was heading south on 51 and was making a left turn onto Highway K when it turned in front of a Mack semi-truck.

Lifesaving measures were given to the person driving the Cadillac, but the operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

That area of Highway 51 was detoured for about five hours after the crash.

The name of the victim will not be released until family members can be notified.

Numerous agencies helped, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is completing an accident reconstruction.