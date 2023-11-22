© 2023 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Highway 8 in Lincoln County expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST
PIXABAY.COM

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash at the intersection of Highway 8 and Rapel Road in the Town of Bradley.

Highway 8 is closed. The map below shows the general area of the crash.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying it expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road U to County Road A, then back northbound on County Road A to U.S. Highway 8.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road A to County Road U, then back northbound on County Road U to U.S. Highway 8.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will update its Facebook post when the highway reopens to normal traffic this evening.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsLincoln CountyCar CrashLincoln County Sheriff
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen