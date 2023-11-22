Highway 8 in Lincoln County expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash at the intersection of Highway 8 and Rapel Road in the Town of Bradley.

Highway 8 is closed. The map below shows the general area of the crash.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying it expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road U to County Road A, then back northbound on County Road A to U.S. Highway 8.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road A to County Road U, then back northbound on County Road U to U.S. Highway 8.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will update its Facebook post when the highway reopens to normal traffic this evening.