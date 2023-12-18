Vilas County restaurant destroyed in Monday morning fire

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the Off the Chain restaurant is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning.

Dispatch got a call around 5:30 a.m. for the fire on Highway 70 in the Town of Washington, about five miles east of Eagle River.

The person stopped to call it in and knocked on all the doors of the home next to the building that was on fire.

That person got all the people out of the home.

Flames were coming out of the restaurant by the time first responders arrived.

Fire Departments from Eagle River, Conover, Phelps, and Three Lakes assisted in the suppression of the fire.

The restaurant, Off the Chain, is a complete loss.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the Eagle River Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshall was on scene Monday.