Ice fisherman found dead in a Shawano County lake

A 78-year-old man was found dead in Lulu Lake in Shawano County after not returning home after going ice fishing on Christmas Eve.

Due to the hours of darkness recovery efforts were paused and started again the next morning. On Christmas Day the missing man was found dead in the lake, according to a news release from Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office received a call at 4:30 p.m. Sunday from concerned family members of a missing ice fisherman, according to the release.

The man, 78, was ice fishing on Lulu Lake in Shawano County and hadn't returned home. His vehicle was located near a boat landing and some ice fishing gear could be seen on the lake, the release stated.

The release also said:

Shawano County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Shawano Area Fire Department responded to the scene and located an open hole in the ice near the fishing gear. Rescue and recovery efforts were unsuccessful at that time.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at this incident by the Shawano County Dive Team, Shawano Area Fire Department, Tigerton Police Department, Pulaski Police Department and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office.